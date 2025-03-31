Thambo Mbeki urges Afrikaners to address concerns locally, not in USA

Mbeki urges Afrikaners to address concerns locally, not in USA.





Former President Thabo Mbeki has called on Afrikaners, particularly those affiliated with the lobby group AfriForum, to engage in national dialogue rather than seeking external intervention.





Speaking at the University of South Africa (Unisa) on March 28, 2025, Mbeki criticized AfriForum’s recent visit to USA, where the group met with U.S. officials to raise concerns about perceived threats to Afrikaner culture and rights. The trip followed the passage of the Expropriation Bill in January 2025, which has sparked controversy among some communities.





Mbeki argued that seeking solutions abroad was counterproductive, urging Afrikaners to bring their grievances to the national stage. “If you say my cultural rights as an Afrikaner are being denied, say it in the national dialogue and produce evidence so that we, as South Africans, can discuss what needs to be done. The answer won’t come from Washington it must come from here,” he said.





He emphasized the importance of resolving issues within South Africa, warning that international appeals risk undermining opportunities for local engagement and solutions.