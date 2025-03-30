THANK YOU HH FOR DEMOCRACY, NO POLICE, NO UPND ATTACKED MY MAMMOTH RALLY – KALABA





By George Lemba



Zambia’s main opposition leader who was tricked that he was going receive a latest non existing IPhone pro max and went all the way to KK Airport Harry Kalaba has thanked President Hichilema for the good governance.





Kalaba says in Zambia opposition can freely hold political meetings now adding that during PF times, his mammoth rally was going to be disrupted and PF thugs would have maimed and attacked him.





And onlookers who were wondering what was going on, stated that initially they thought that it was a team from the Ministry of health that goes round distributing free chlorine.