THANK YOU MR PRESIDENT, GBM CAN NOW GO TO SOUTH AFRICA – CHITIMUKULU



Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and Government for pardoning Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM).



GBM was pardoned from prison on medical grounds today.



Chitimukulu who witnessed the release of GBM said his plea and prayers with others had been answered.



Speaking when GBM arrived at his home, Chitimukulu also thanked all those who helped in having GBM out. He said GBM can now go out of the country for specialist treatment.



Last week Government announced that South African hospital had refused to take in GBM because of his status as a prisoner.



Zambian Eye, 17th April 2025.