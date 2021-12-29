Bowman Lusambo writes:
THANK YOU MR PRESIDENT FOR PAYING RETIREES, NOW PAY CONTRACTORS AND SUPPLIERS
The news that funds have been released to pay part of the pension arrears owed to retirees is welcome. It will undoubtedly help lift thousands of our old men and women who served this country in the public service out of their misery.
As much as this development is welcome, we wish to implore President Hichilema to expedite the payment of payment of debts owed to contractors and suppliers.
Payments to pensioners and poor people is an ongoing government programme which even the PF administration prioritized. The Former Finance Minister Hon. Bwalya Ngandu managed to dismantle half of the historical arrears owed to retired civil servants through regular payments.
Mr. President, as much as you would like to be praised for paying them, we wish to remind you that your government has an obligation to pay former government workers and so when such is done, it is not miraculous.
However, your continued failure to pay contractors and suppliers is harming the economy adversely.
The cash squeeze and liquidity issues that the majority of our people are feeling is because the bulk of cash which should be circulating in the economy is held up at treasury.
Failure to pay contractors and suppliers is detrimental to the economy and should be addressed urgently.
Some of these contractors and suppliers attached their properties to obtaining the loans they used to finance the orders to supply. It is therefore unfair to keep holding on to their payments on the pretext of conducting an audit which has produced no tangible results. They risk losing their houses, land and other valuable assets which they used as collateral because of your failure to pay them.
Mr. President Sir, please pay the local contractors and suppliers and get the wheels of the economy turning again.
I thank you
BCL
29.12.21
Why not just say pay us you were a clique who were contractors and supplies to the same Govt you worked for.You draw a salary and give all contracts to yourselves
Your president couldn’t even pay retirees forget about contractors and suppliers. At least this is a start now they will be next to be paid except those who supplied dubiously.
Sometimes it is better to be honest with yourself. If you are a thief accept you are a thief so that you don’t lead the way in certain things, otherwise you just spoil your dish. A good request such as asking the government to pay contractors and suppliers, but requested by a former government thief can spoil everything. Lusambo is too much egoistic. Why didn’t he use another but honestly, trusted person to pass the message to HH. I was at first excited when I saw the headlines but upon seeing who is making the request I was immediately disappointed. A former plunderer asking on behalf of the rest to be paid. Immediately what comes to mind is that he is pushing govt to pay him plundered money. These PF in govt rarely paid themselves on properly executed contracts. It’s just money on paper but check the work done zero or near zero. Would you expect HH to pay for work not delivered. Let’s first go and audit those PF contracts first b4 paying. In fact PF former govt officials can pay themselves on those contracts from plundered money, why ask govt to pay you when you stole from govt and you have govt money with you.
Shetani, Bowman Lusambo. You lived a luxury life off the govt then cried crocodile tears. Fuseke!
Sometimes having no brains is a curse! How can you live as a buffoon in perpetuity! Just to think these were our leaders not so long ago is amazing and ridiculous at the same time. Please let HH work peacefully you failures!
The short story here is he has interests that also need paying kaili most of these guys wealth has been through the same back hand payments
Pay retireees as for contractors and suppliers an audit must be done we have head of 2M kwacha paid but no work done on the ground.Pay those who delivered.
I suspect bowman is among the many fake contractors and suppliers and hence his request to HH to pay them too. Why didn’t his pf government pay them just 4 months? He is acknowledging the grand theft that took place under his pf boma. Money was there, but as usual diverted to their pockets and campaigns. Morons.