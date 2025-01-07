THANK YOU TO MRS HELLEN CHIBAMBO, THE CHILDREN & THE CHIBAMBO FAMILY FOR SHARING THE LIFE OF DANDY KRAZY WITH US – Hon. Elvis Nkandu

THANK YOU TO MRS HELLEN CHIBAMBO, THE CHILDREN & THE CHIBAMBO FAMILY FOR SHARING THE LIFE OF DANDY KRAZY WITH US





Today, the Government of Zambia stood alongside hundreds of mourners to bid a final farewell to the legendary musician, Wesley Chibambo, affectionately known as King Dandy Krazy, whose life was tragically cut short in a devastating accident that also claimed the lives of three others.





As a testament to his enduring legacy, Dandy Krazy’s impact extended far beyond geographical and political boundaries, touching the hearts of countless individuals and communities across the nation. His music and charisma had a profound effect on Zambian society, bringing people together and transcending political divides.





The outpouring of grief and tributes from all corners of the country is a testament to the lasting legacy of this musical icon, who will be deeply missed but never forgotten.





On behalf of the nation, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the widow, Mrs. Chitambo, the children, and the entire Chibambo family for sharing the incredible life and talents of Dandy Krazy with us.





May his music continue to inspire and uplift future generations, and may his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.



Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts