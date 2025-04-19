Thank you to President Hakainde Hichilema that he caused the release of GBM- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

We thank God that Hon.Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has been released.



Thank you to President Hakainde Hichilema that he caused the release of GBM using his discretionary powers.



This is after stakeholders and other people petitioned, prayed, demanded, wrote, and cried that GBM should be released.



The continued incarceration of GBM became an act of cruelty and inhuman treatment because;



1. Following his incarceration , GBM appealed against both the sentence and conviction, and was therefore entilted to obtain and secure bail.



2. Due to the deteroration of medical condition, his continous detention was therefor totally unfair.



3. Part of larger goal is aimed at the control of the State apparatus.



4. The chances of his appeal succeeding at a higher court were strong.



Further President Hichilema must check the abuse of the Judiciary that has seen rulings that defy the Constitution.



Nixon Chilangwa, Ronald Chitotela, Bowman Lusambo, Francis Muchemwa have all been denied bail pending appeal even when they have great chances that their appeal can be overturned by a higher court.