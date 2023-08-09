Thank You Upnd Lusaka For The Solidarity And For Refusing To Celebrate Failure- Fred M’membe

THANK YOU UPND LUSAKA FOR THE SOLIDARITY AND FOR REFUSING TO CELEBRATE FAILURE

We want to express our gratitude to the many members of the UPND in Lusaka Province who have discreetly reached out to us to offer solidarity over the persecution we are being subjected to by Mr Hakainde Hichilema, for merely speaking for the suffering majority of this country.

These colleagues of ours in the UPND grassroots structures and rank-and-file have also shared with us about the existing stand off between them and the party leadership regarding celebrations to mark the UPND and Mr Hichilema’s second anniversary in office.

It is believed that plans are underway to pop Champagne and toast the achievement, but part of the membership in Lusaka have refused because they don’t want to celebrate failure and endorse the poverty, unemployment and high cost of living that Mr Hichilema and his corrupt far-right UPND puppet regime have inflicted on Zambians.

The membership feels strongly that holding celebrations will be a mockery of the Zambian people who can now only dream about having half a meal a day. And the top leadership of the UPND have been told that they risk being booed and denounced by the people if they choose to proceed with the celebrations, because, according to them, there is nothing worth celebrating.

They have been told that they shouldn’t be in any doubt about the mood in the country owing to the hunger, lack of money, frustration, and hopelessness their own membership in particular and Zambians in general are currently experiencing.

Even though the UPND leadership is presently making frantic efforts to pacify the high temperatures, and resolve the matter quietly, we plead with our colleagues in the UPND grassroots structures and rank-and–file to remain peaceful. Stick around and watch from inside. Aluta Continua!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party