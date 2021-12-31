Thank you Zambians, Happy New Year

The Patriotic Front Party (PF) Party wishes the people of Zambia a Happy New Year.

As a party, we are grateful for your continued support even after losing the August 12, 2021 general elections.

The last four months have not been easy for the party in the face of the relentless persecution of its members by a vengeful United Party for National Development (UPND) government.

As if petitioning all our parliamentary and local government seats were not enough the UPND has been using state machinery to arrest our members on trumped up charges, for offences allegedly committed as far back as 2015.

We, however, are humbled by the confidence you have continued showing in our party.

This is evident in our party’s the recent victories in Lusangazi and Kaumbwe, and we hope the good people of Kabwata will give us victory in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election.

We have taken note of and admitted our mistakes and promise you that we will be a completely new, listening PF in 2022.

God bless you all.

GIVEN LUBINDA

PF vice president, Lusaka