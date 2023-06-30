THANKS TO M’MEMBE’S LECTURES I NOW KNOW MY TONGA ROOTS- Paul Moonga

THANKS TO M’MEMBE’S LECTURES I NOW KNOW MY TONGA ROOTS, SAYS MOONGA

Socialist Party (SP) member Paul Moonga says he now knows his background as a Tonga because he has been lectured to by his party leader Dr Fred M’membe.

And Moonga said as opposed to the usual politicking, SP has got land where they are teaching young people in soap making and farming, something he said would be so widespread by 2026 to make a difference at the ballot box.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said for the first time in his life he was serving under a president who was able to put him in a classroom “at my age”, to compare notes.

He said to make any progress someone has to first know who they are.

“Fred wants you to know that we are all Bantus, one people. Two, we want to know our neighbors then we go to foreign policy. Fred is able to take you in all that area,” Moonga said. “He will tell you where Tongas came from. For the first time I know where Tongas came from. History in Zambia is tilted. ‘The Tongas were found in Zambia’, how? I finished form 5. I went to Germany. I am an Agronomist. I didn’t know about my background where I came from. Today I know where I came from. I tell my children where we came from. Would you imagine that up to my age of 65, I only knew myself where I came from now? All these years, some have died they don’t know where they came from. Mark Chona the lawyer, they don’t know where they came from. Can you imagine that? The Bible says my people perish for lack of knowledge… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/thanks-to-mmembes-lectures-i-now-know-my-tonga-roots-says-moonga/