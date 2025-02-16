Thbo Mbeki claims Zuma was an agent for enemy forces during Robben Island imprisonment

Mbeki claims Zuma was an agent for enemy forces during Robben Island imprisonment



Former president Thabo Mbeki has stirred controversy with explosive allegations about Jacob Zuma, suggesting that Zuma may have been an agent for enemy forces during his time on Robben Island.





The claim came during a recent African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, where Mbeki openly discussed the past, causing waves within the party and the broader political sphere.





Mbeki’s assertion adds a fresh layer of complexity to the complicated relationship between the two former ANC leaders. The former president’s comments imply that Zuma may have been involved in espionage during his imprisonment, potentially working with the apartheid government as an informant or spy.





The remarks have sparked intense discussions within ANC circles, especially given the longstanding rivalry between Mbeki and Zuma.





This tension dates back to 2005 when Mbeki dismissed Zuma from his deputy president position amid corruption charges tied to the Arms Deal, a move that led to a political divide within the party.





Since then, Zuma has faced various legal battles, and his time as president remains a highly controversial chapter in South Africa’s post-apartheid history.



Source: Sunday World