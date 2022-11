THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP IS COMING TO AFRICA- ETO’O

Football federation de Cameroon (FECAFOOT) President SAMUEL ETO’O says this years world cup will be played by two African teams MOROCCO 🇲🇦 vs Cameroon 🇨🇲.

ETO’O has since predicted Cameroon to beat Morocco in the final and be crowned World cup champions.

The 2022 world cup will kick off on the 20th of November with Cameroon 🇨🇲, Morocco 🇲🇦, Senegal 🇸🇳, Tunisia 🇹🇳 and Ghana 🇬🇭 representing Africa.

Credit: ESPN