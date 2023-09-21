THE 2023 TEACHER RECRUITMENT TO BE AN ALL-ENCOMPASSING RECRUITMENT EXERCISE – KAWANA

LUSAKA- Government has revealed that of the 4,500 Teachers to be recruited in this years 2023 Teacher recruitment exercise, 3500 will be Teachers while the other 1000 will consist of other auxiliary staffs.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Director and spokesperson ministry of information and media, Thabo Kawana said auxiliary staffs that were getting employed under the PTA scheme will now be employed as Government workers under the GRZ scheme.

Mr. Kawana says Issues surrounding Teachers that have been acting for a long time such as those that need to be upgraded will be confirmed and promoted.

Mr. Kawana says in the past, school grants were channeled through the debs offices but through Governments continued efforts to decentralize and move school grants away from the DEBS office right to the classroom and the school itself, Government funds schools directly.

Meanwhile Mr. Kawana has emphasized on the need for schools to have accountants so as to ensure that school grants are ably administered and accounted for.

“Remember that in the past, school grants where channeled through the debs offices but in our continued effort to decentralize and move the money away from the center right to the classroom and the school itself, Government funds the schools directly. And therefore is very important that every school should have accountants to ensure that the grants are ably administered and accounted for, said Mr. Kawana.