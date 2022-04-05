THE 30 PF MPS WERE SUSPENDED FOR DEFFENDINC THE CONSTITUTION

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament,Hon.Mundubile says “we are proud for doing what is the correct”

April 4, 2022 – Leader of the opposition in Parliament, Hon. Brain Mundubile has said the 30 opposition PF Members of Parliament suspended for 30 days for defending the Constitution are not ashamed.

Mr Mundubile says despite the excessive sanctions meted out on them, they acted to stop the UPND from giving effect to a wrong decision.

Speaking on ZNBC radio 2 Evening show Monday, Mr. Mundubile who is Mporokoso Central Member of Parliament and Chairman of the PF Legal Committee explained that earlier In the year as Parliament debated the UPND 2022 National budget on Head 1 for State House, they noticed that a wrong constitution provision was quoted and acted to advise government as such but noting that they still wanted to proceed, they protested to advise the executive to withdraw the wrong provision which did not exist.

“The Executive conceded and made the required amendment and this is different from the walkouts UPND embarked each time the sitting President came to Parliament which was desrect to the President”, Mr. Mundubile explained.

The sanctity of the Constitution can not be in questioned and as ” MPs who swear to defend the constitution when we felt that its sanctity was threatened ” we protested.

He said the sanctions were too excessive noting first of all that “are first offenders and secondly that the i we raised was very important”.