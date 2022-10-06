The abduction story is revealing a disturbing level of dysfunction and absence of basic professional and family order, in Zambia.

Laura Miti wrote;



1. Nine students from a single institution stop attending class, and it’s absolutely normal? Not a single person is administration follows up even one of them? Does that mean students come and go into this college without anyone knowing? Is this an institution of learning or Chicagos?



2. The guardians and parents of these nine girls, all at the same institution, do not notice that they have disappeared from the face of the earth. Explanation is that they thought they were at school😮. How long do people go without talking to their children and wards – weeks🙆🏾‍♀️?



Thirteen girls have disappeared, 9 from the same school, and our systems are so broken that the public is blissfully unaware. No warning to alert others to be careful, no requisite panic. Not even the police know.

We are in trouble.