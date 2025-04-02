THE ABSENCE OF CABINET MINISTERS AT THE SWEARING IN OF MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT!- Eddie Mushabati

THE ABSENCE OF CABINET MINISTERS AT THE SWEARING IN OF MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT!

It appears as though we are not aware of exactly what is happening in the country and party as regards to the firing of Hon. Gary Nkombo.

The narrative being peddled is very bad colleagues. I think we are not being fair to the president. I think the president is not getting the support that he needs currently, to be honest.

How do you subject the president to literally be looking for cabinet minister on live camera like that? And shamefully enough he fails to find any cabinet minister. Are we safe comrades?

Thanks to Kabwata MP Hon. Tayengwa for your presence at statehouse. I am sure it meant a lot to the president.

There is need to find solutions to the problems which are clearing simmering in the background. Please don’t subject us to rhetorics by saying all is fine. We are adults and things are clear that we have issues that need resolving in the party.

I submit

Eddie Mushabati