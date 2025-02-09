THE ABSENCE OF DRC AND SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENTS RAISES QUESTIONS



The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, and the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, should not perceive African leaders and the African people as foolish or naive. These two leaders have consistently accused President Paul Kagame of Rwanda of fueling the conflict in the DRC.





However, when African leaders from East and Southern Africa agreed to convene a meeting to address the issue, President Ramaphosa chose not to attend, while President Tshisekedi participated only virtually. Why? This raises serious concerns about their commitment.





Meanwhile, the Rwandan president—whom they have repeatedly accused—was present in person. Additionally, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, who was on a state visit to Japan, prioritized the meeting by cutting short his trip and traveling directly to Tanzania. This underscores the importance of the gathering.





So why did the Presidents of DRC and South Africa not attend? They owe us an explanation. What exactly do they want?



