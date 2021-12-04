THE ACCIDENT COULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED IF HH HAD MOVED TO STATE HOUSE SAYS CHOMBA KAOMA

CHOMBA KAOMA Writes ✍️ ✍️✍️

When people say President HH should move to state house, this is exactly what people mean. The police vehicle known as the Escort one has just collided head on with lady driven Nissan murano which did not pay attention to the signal.

The escort one is the lead vehicle on the Presidential motorcade which is Police Branded.. the Accident happened at the Traffic lights of ring road and Mosi o tonya road. The Escort one was coming from President HHs residence after Dropping the President!!

Was the accident going to be avoided if HH was in STATE HOUSE???🤔🤷

