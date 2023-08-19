The actions against my helicopters are illegal-Malanji



FORMER foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji says he is not moved by what he terms as the “excitement” displayed by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) who retrieved and seized one of his helicopters. Meanwhile, according to a court order from the Zimbabwe High Court, the Zimbabwe Civil Aviation Authority has been barred from registering the said helicopter.



The court has also ordered that MJ Air or its agents are restrained from disposing off the helicopter or having any dealings with it until the court order is disposed of.



Drug Enforcement Commission, in collaboration with other agencies, retrieved a helicopter allegedly linked to proceeds of crime from Zimbabwe, saying another and another has been flown in from South Africa.