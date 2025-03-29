THE ADVANTAGE OF AMENDING ARTICLE 52 TO AVOID FRESH NOMINATIONS IN THE EVENT OF ONE CANDIDATE WITHDRAWING OR RESIGNING



1. We shall avoid abuse of the electoral process by those candidates who just wake up and withdraw from the process





2. We shall allow for more time for participants to campaign to citizens within 90 days ;





3. Citizens will have more time to make informed decisions without being distracted by fresh nominations characterized by the current clause under article (52), which call for fresh nominations in the event of one candidate withdrawing from the race .





4. There will be no waste of resources by political parties and candidates on minimum supporters required during nominations .





5. Public resources spent on electoral officers and materials required to conduct the fresh nominations will be spared .



UPND MEDIA TEAM