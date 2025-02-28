“THE ANATOMY OF A LIE: EMMANUEL MWAMBA ARTICLE DEBUNKED”



By Timmy nyambe



Emmanuel Mwamba’s article claiming that the presidential Facebook page and ZNBC didn’t mention the names of appointees is misleading. The names were clearly announced during the ceremony, and anyone who watched the video would know this.





It’s puzzling why Mwamba would repeat this false narrative, especially when the evidence is readily available. One possible reason is that he’s trying to create a divisive tribalistic narrative around President Hichilema’s appointments.





However, a closer look at the appointees reveals a balanced selection of qualified individuals from various regions. For instance, Justice Evans Hamaundu was appointed as Board Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission, while Kaumbu Mwondela became the Vice Board Chairperson .





Other notable appointees include Dr. Kelvin Mambwe, Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services in the Ministry of Education, and Arnold Simwaba, Permanent Secretary for Electricity in the Ministry of Energy.





Mwamba’s deliberate omission of names like Hon musonda the facts suggests an attempt to manipulate public opinion. His actions are a reminder that we must be cautious of misinformation and instead focus on promoting unity and development in Zambia.



WAGON MEDIA