THE ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSIONING MUST IGNORE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE’S ADVISE – Francis Chipili

THE ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSIONING MUST IGNORE  PRESIDENT HAKAINDE’S  ADVISE

President Hakainde Hichilema’s guide to the ACC on as to when to name the suspects is tantamount to interference in the  independence operations of the Commission.

The Anti Corruption Commission as a government agency has its standard operating policy procedures.

President Hakainde must not direct the ACC  now just because his administration is under public trust scrutiny.  The  citizens  have been raising alarm on the current sad state of corruption in Zambia.

AS things stand President Hakainde Hichilema’s fight against corrupt is nothing but  cosmetic.

The ACC must therefore ignore President Hakainde Hichilema’s advice.

Francis Chipili
Business and Political Analyst

