THE ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSIONING MUST IGNORE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE’S ADVISE – Francis Chipili

THE ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSIONING MUST IGNORE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE’S ADVISE



President Hakainde Hichilema’s guide to the ACC on as to when to name the suspects is tantamount to interference in the independence operations of the Commission.



The Anti Corruption Commission as a government agency has its standard operating policy procedures.



President Hakainde must not direct the ACC now just because his administration is under public trust scrutiny. The citizens have been raising alarm on the current sad state of corruption in Zambia.



AS things stand President Hakainde Hichilema’s fight against corrupt is nothing but cosmetic.



The ACC must therefore ignore President Hakainde Hichilema’s advice.



Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst