By Macdonald Chipenzi

THE ARREST OF BOTHWELL NAMUSWA, A SERVING ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, BY POLICE

One is innocent until proven guilty, is an old legal citation meaning that Namuswa will continue serving until his case is done away with.

Namuswa, who was known among the opposition sympathisers and leaders as a brute and a no nonsense police officer towards opposition sympathisers, yesterday was arrested and released on police bond pending appearance in court soon.

This, to some extent, has triggered happiness among those who felt his actions were an injustice to the growth of democracy and abuse of power and that the system protected him at the time. They feel justice has been done.

The question, however, is will Namuswa be forced to go on leave pending his appearance in court or continue to occupy his office?

Being a senior police officer still serving, is he just at the Police Headquarters without an office or has an office which he has daily interactions with those junior officers who arrested him and those who permitted his arrest?

The law and practice are now at test.

Merry Christmas to you all