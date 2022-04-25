STOP THE ABUSE OF POWER
25th April, 2022
The arrest of Hon. Raphael Nakacinda for merely expressing himself is an assault on Zambia’s democracy and a wanton abuse of power by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his Government.
This draconian abuse of power must be condemned by all well meaning Zambians who love and cherish our hard-fought democracy.
Since coming into office, the UPND have been using the police and other law enforcement agencies to silence all opposing voices. They want to turn this country into a one-party dictatorship were all Zambians must be turned into praise singers for Mr. Hichilema.
It is ironical that such intolerant behaviour is coming from a man who spent all his time insulting and demeaning heads of state while in opposition.
We are calling upon the Church, Civil Society Organisations, Human Rights Groups as well as regional and international governance bodies to take this government to task before Zambia is lost into total dictatorship.
Issued by
Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC, AIH
Acting Secretary General
Patriotic Front.
This man just like his friend Nakachinda lacks wisdom, does Democracy really mean you go around issuing insulting tribal remarks?no…Does the Police enforcing their mandate to arrest those in conflict with the law mean they are being abused?no..so what exactly is he moaning about here, the law will keep catching up with you and your fellow shallow minded friends, we can’t let lawlessness thrive like in your regime just because of Democracy,no no no! This is now a land of law’s Nickson!
Does it mean Nickson Chilanga and those supporting Nakachinda did not hear “ABATUTU ABA TONGA”?
Can this be right for any tribe including BEMBAs?
This is a humiliating insult that am wondering if supporters are normal.
Even Hitler was supported,just as Putin is being supported as he kills civillians in Ukraine.
Politics is not insults! Go and read the Zambian criminal law. Abusing and insulting people is a crime. If that’s the only way you know how to do politics, then sorry you need to find something else to do because you will keep going in and out of prison.
So, during your reign (PF), you chose not to notice how “well-meaning Zambians” were being brutalized by your thugs in green; you wantonly abused civil rights and even a small negative thing spoken against Lungu was considered dissent and would lead to assaults (exhibit A of this, Sean Tembo on Cairo Road).
The “hard fought democracy” which you proudly speak of now – and seem to be proud of – was barely fought for by either yourself, your PF peers and your PF minions. And not one of you ever spoke out against “wanton abuse of power” or “draconian abuse of power”. Or any assaults on Zambian democracy. You want know why just in case your room temperature IQ can’t figure it out? Because there was no such thing as “Zambian democracy” thanks to… wait for it… Edgar C. Lungu and PF!
Personally, I ostensibly think that you are a bit happy to be able to express your opinions freely; and if you have to be honest, even though it is painful, you have HH and UPND to thank for that.
Lastly, whatever has befallen Nakachinda is self-inflicted; all you have to do to validate that assertion is to look at where you are now and where Nakchinda is. You are both critical of HH and UPND but at least, your criticism is a bit more cerebral. Hence, there won’t be any loud knocks on your door in the middle of the night! Nasiliza manje.