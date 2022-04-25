STOP THE ABUSE OF POWER

25th April, 2022

The arrest of Hon. Raphael Nakacinda for merely expressing himself is an assault on Zambia’s democracy and a wanton abuse of power by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his Government.

This draconian abuse of power must be condemned by all well meaning Zambians who love and cherish our hard-fought democracy.

Since coming into office, the UPND have been using the police and other law enforcement agencies to silence all opposing voices. They want to turn this country into a one-party dictatorship were all Zambians must be turned into praise singers for Mr. Hichilema.

It is ironical that such intolerant behaviour is coming from a man who spent all his time insulting and demeaning heads of state while in opposition.

We are calling upon the Church, Civil Society Organisations, Human Rights Groups as well as regional and international governance bodies to take this government to task before Zambia is lost into total dictatorship.

Issued by

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC, AIH

Acting Secretary General

Patriotic Front.