By Alexander Nkosi

During easter break, HE President Hakainde Hichilema visited his farms in Southern province. Seeing pictures of him checking on his cattle reminded me of the art of wealth creation embedded in our culture.

I grew up in Bweengwa, Southern province. I did my education at Choongo Basic School, Canisius Secondary School and Hillcrest Technical Secondary School.

One important lesson I learnt during my time in Southern province is the art of wealth creation. At an early age, children are taught how to take care of cattle and other farming activities.

They are given cattle so that by the time they are independent, these animals would have multiplied. Despite facing huge temptations to spend, they never easily sell their cattle.

They are raised with a mentality that each individual should own cattle and use it for farming to ensure food security and the extra agricultural produce is sold to buy more cattle and attend to other “very important” needs. They are born and raised with this wealth creation mentality.

Most of those who are in employment invest in farms and livestock. Part of their first salary is spent on buying cattle and this pattern continues in the subsequent months such that within 5 years, they would have built a strong agricultural entreprise and diversified income.

In conclusion, culture and work ethics play an important role in development. Culture defines the way we live, think and interact with each other and the environment around us.

Culture and mindsets of citizens play an important role in development.