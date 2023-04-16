HE ASIAN-ZAMBIAN PHARMACEUTICAL CARTEL HAVE CALLED AND THEY HAVE THREATENED TO FINISH ME.

I will be LIVE tomorrow at 9:30 AM.

The truth is, INDIA hasn’t been sending us their best medicine. Zambia is flooded with substandard drugs whose prices have been inflated purely for PROFIT.

The pharmaceutical industry in Zambia has been run by a cartel that uses its contacts in INDIA.

Most of the profits are externalized because our Asian-Zambians have dual citizenship.

The whole system is rotten. We need radical reform.

SMLtv