THE ASSUMPTION THAT PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN COMPOUNDS ARE IGNORANT: THE CASE OF GDP VS “ULUTOSHI”

A great man once said “The mark of a true leader is not in exploiting the ignorance of the poor, but in empowering them through knowledge and education.”

For too long in Zambia, politicians have rode on the perceived ignorance of people who live in compounds such as Kwa Misisi, Kwa Jack, Kwa Kuku e.t.c. These politicians have deliberately created a culture that promotes immediate gratification through “Tantameni” (hand outs). They have painted a narrative that “Ulutoshi lwa Bwali” (Nshima on the plate) is provided at the mercy of a politician. Their hope is that by rubbishing the information and statistics that demonstrate how a nation’s production levels directly relate to food on the table, the citizenry will always choose immediate gratification instead of sustainable development.

These politicians who prey on the perceived ignorance of the people are in for a rude shock because times have changed. This information age as created a citizenry who know that knowledge is power. People in Misisi Compound can read graphs and they know that the levels of production in the country directly relates to the food on their table. People in Misisi Compound can read statistics and understand that the debt crisis which was created by selfish leaders of the past directly impacts food on their table.

The powerful thing about knowledge is that no matter how much some people try to prevent it from reaching the masses, it will reach eventually. Even those who are perceived as being uneducated will understand that “Ulutoshi” doesn’t appear by magic, it comes through production. GDP is simply a measure of the country’s productivity.

Victor Sakala

Misisi Compound