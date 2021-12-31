Emmanuel Mwamba

The Auditor General, a rare hero

The Office has always produced scathing reports exposing mismanagement, misapplication, theft and fraud of public funds.

And it doesn’t matter the occupant of that office.

For those heads of institutions that claim that political will or political threats or pressure hindered them to do or perform functions of their jobs should be deemed as cowards and liars.

The Auditor General has always performed his constitional functions well, fearlessly and exposed the rot.

It’s time for us to act on the reports.

No money should be lost from the treasury. It’s money meant for medicines in hospitals, requisites for schools, and development of this country.