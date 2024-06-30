The award-winning power utility company, ZESCO has informed us of further longer hours of power cuts.

ZESCO says there is a fault on our pentecostal import line from Zimbabwe.

there seems to be no faults on our export lines!

•there is never an update on the 281megawatts of export of power.

however there is frequent updates on imports and faults.

•there is no update on the water levels on Kafue Gorge, Kafue Gorge Lower, Itezhi-Itezhi, Lusiwasi, Chishimba Falls, Lunzua, Musonda Falls and others.

but there is regular update on Kariba Dam.

there is no update on independent power producers such as Ngonye, Bangweulu, Lunsemfwa, CEC and Maamba Collieries.

but there is regular update on Ndola Energy.

Zimbabwe has notified Zambia that it will be carrying out maintenance works on the 400KV network that brings electricity from Mozambique to Zambia.

As a result, there will be further rationing of electricity between 8 and 15:00hrs in Zambia.

Since we reward incompetence, negligence, failures and lies, let us give ZESCO another award!