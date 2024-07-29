THE BENCH LET DOWN BB11 AND KUNDANANJI
By Peter Sinkamba
I agree with the general view that today’s loss was not a players’ problem but entirely a bench tactical deficit.
If only the bench was equal to the task, midfield and defence should have been consolidated when Zambia was leading 4-2.
Sadly, the bench led down great efforts and sacrifices by Barbra and Kundananji.
Sadly too, the bench let down Zambia.
However, we still have a good chance to qualify to the knockout stages e if only we can beat Germany. Though it is an uphill battle, but it is doable.
Show some love to Barbara and Kundananji.