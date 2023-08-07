The Big Man Syndrom is Gone- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



The Big Man Syndrom is Gone

In 1991, Zambia dropped idol worship of leaders and depersonalised the presidency.

We dropped KK’s potrait from the national currency and we dropped him from our national soccer team.

Infact the KK 11 couldn’t find a monika name until soccer fans coined a song that became their name.

It’s usually in communism or socialism where cult personality is promoted or a cult of the leader.

This is the result of a propaganda effort which is made to create an idealized and heroic image of a leader by a government, often through unquestioning flattery and praise.

So when I saw the ZNS Choreographic Structure and display, I wondered if someone us missing the Big Man Syndrome.