‘The Bird Is Freed’, Elon Musk Reacts After Twitter Deal

Billionaire Elon Musk, has said that the ‘bird’ is freed after he acquired the social networking platform, Twitter.

He tweeted this on his Twitter handle on Friday hours after he took over Twitter and fired top executives.

The bird is the logo of Twitter.

Musk tried to step back from the Twitter deal soon after his unsolicited offer was accepted in April, and said in July he was cancelling the contract because he was misled by Twitter over the number of fake “bot” accounts — an allegation that was rejected by the company.

Credit: Twitter | elonmusk