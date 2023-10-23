The Bitter Party to launch smear campaign against General Solochi

The Party that was massively rejected by Zambians, is planning to launch a smear campaign against Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander, General Solochi, in a bid to discredit his efforts to create a more self-sufficient and productive ZNS. As I type, schemes are underway in their whatsApp groups.

The wicked Party is reportedly unhappy with General Solochi’s efforts to establish mealing plants and mining projects. The initiative to assist government provide cheaper mealie meal has come as a major blow to their camp, especially that a lot was invested in the exercise which saw a Lot of Social media Influencers walking away with cash gifts of up to K100,000 from Ibex hill. The instruction those paid had was to constantly say ” ubunga nabudula” to create a perception that HH is a Failure.They wish to push a narrative that he is doing all these projects to benefit himself. However, there is no evidence to support these claims.

In fact, General Solochi has been praised by many of their members privately for his commitment to creating jobs and improving the lives of ZNS personnel. The mealing plants and mining projects are expected to create thousands of jobs and generate revenue for ZNS, which will allow it to become more self-sufficient.

The wicked party’s smear campaign is likely to backfire, as General Solochi is a popular figure who is widely respected for his integrity and commitment to public service. The planned attacks on General Solochi are nothing more than an attempt to distract Zambians from remembering their own failures.

The Zambian people are not fooled by such tactics. They know that General Solochi is a man of honor who is working to make ZNS a more effective and productive organization. Their smear campaign will not succeed in tarnishing General Solochi’s reputation.