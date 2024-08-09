THE BITTER TRUTH BEHIND CHASING GREENER PASTURES, LESSONS FROM ZAMBIA’S POLITICAL ROLLERCOASTER- Chanoda Ngwira

THE BITTER TRUTH BEHIND CHASING GREENER PASTURES, LESSONS FROM ZAMBIA’S POLITICAL ROLLERCOASTER



By Chanoda Ngwira F



In the quest for greener pastures, there’s a common misconception that the grass is always greener on the other side. This sentiment resonates strongly with the political journey of Zambia, particularly in the transition from Former President Edgar Lungu to President Hakainde Hichilema.



The fervor to seek change, driven by emotions and hope for a better future, led many Zambians to harshly remove President Lungu from power, believing that a new leader would bring about significant improvements. However, the reality has been starkly different. President Hichilema’s tenure has been marked by disappointments and unmet expectations, leaving many to rue their decision. The failure to manage our economy, allegations of serious theft, corruption, regionalism, a breakdown in the rule of law among others have made many Zambians to start a serious rethinking process.



It serves as a poignant reminder that sometimes the local grass is indeed greener than the distant pasture we yearn for, in this case, Mr Promise of all time, President Hakainde Hichilema. The allure of the unknown can cloud judgment, obscuring the potential pitfalls that lie ahead. Before embarking on a journey towards perceived greener pastures, it’s crucial to evaluate the true nature of the grass at home.



In the case of Zambia, the hindsight reveals a bitter truth, change for the sake of change does not always equate to progress. Rather than fixating on distant ideals, nurturing and improving the local landscape may hold the key to a truly prosperous future.



It’s my conviction that indeed, we got duped, scammed and lied to.. It wouldn’t be a bad idea if we introspected ourselves in depth and say, let’s go back home where the grass was atleast greener than being in the land that is full of red locusts…



(Chanoda Ngwira is a public Administrator, former Trade Unionist, Teacher, writer, Public Speaker, politician and political commentator… For private comments you may email chanodangwira@yahoo.com or orisonconsult@gmail.com)