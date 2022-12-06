The Body Of The Tutwa Ngulube Has Now Arrived At UTH For Autopsy

The body of the late former Kabwe Central MP HON. TUTWA S Ngulube has now arrived at the University Teaching Hospital for Autopsy.

The PF and family of late vocal lawyer Tutwa Ngulube have demanded an autopsy to establish the cause of his death.

And Zambian Eye’s Martha Banda in the capital reports that the body of the late Lawyer has since been taken for autopsy.

The remains of Tutwa are seen in casket being ashered into UTH, the country’s biggest hospital today.

Member of Central in Charge of Health Committee Dr. Canisus Banda who accompanied the family to the Heart hospital outside Lusaka said the party and family suspect poison and would want an autopsy.

Tutwa died on Saturday morning after he is reported to have been taken to the new Hospital the previous day.

His body is expected to be taken to Kabwe in readiness for burial tomorrow. He served as member of Parliament for Kabwe Central from 2016 to 2021.- Zambian Eye’