THE BOND WE HAVE WITH THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS UNBREAKABLE – HH



President Hakainde Hichilema says no one will break the bond between Government and the Catholic Church as the two are partners in development and not competitors.





Mr Hichilema says those creating an impression that the New Dawn administration does not like the Catholic Church are simply attempting to cause confusion.



Speaking yesterday during the Chikuni Mission 120th anniversary and launch of its action plan, Mr Hichilema said Government and the Church are one team, working for the good of citizens.





Mr Hichilema said differences are inevitable but the Church and Government will always be one.



-Zambia Daily Mail