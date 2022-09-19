THE CALL TO HAVE THE UPND SG OUT OF OFFICE IS WORK IN FUTILITY – MWIINDE

…..As he calls on the UPND membership to remain disciplined and avoid being used to discredit it’s own leadership.

19/09/2022

UPND National Youth deputy chairperson in charge of politics and mobilization Mr Trevor Mwiinde has charged that those calling to have UPND secretary General Hon Batuke Imenda out of office are doing so without being sincere to themselves and the party.

Mr Mwiinde said it may be part of UPND internal democracy but people must always be aware of what the office demand and the needs are and on whether the office of the secretary General is well supported to manage party affairs.

Mr Mwiinde said even those who are suggesting that he (Mwiinde) should take up the job are doing so without his blessings and that such approach will not be entertained in the UPND.

Mr Mwiinde said people may have different concerns towards it’s party leadership but that there are ways on how to engage such leaders than using emotions to address such issues which may help to build the party.

Mr Mwiinde added that UPND Government is on track to deliver to the expectations of the people of Zambia and that opposition politics of insults will not hinder development under the current regime because it’s a focused Government.

He has advised the opposition to move away from pet type of politics and begin to enjoy the political environment currently being enjoyed which never existed before.

He said UPND Youths should not buy into lawlessness of PF more especially that they have a sober and learned secretary General whose vision is to see the party growing. He said disrespecting UPND secretary General is as good as disrespecting president Hakainde Hichilema who appointed the party secretary General as enshrined in the UPND constitution.

He was speaking this when he featured on Joy FM Radio this morning dubbed ‘The Platform’.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM