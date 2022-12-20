THE CASE OF 51 HOUSES: MRS LOYANA DENIES OWNERSHIP OF THE HOUSES

A civil servant charged with the possession of 51 houses reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime has denied ownership of the houses in question.

SUSAN SINKALA LOYANA, 47 of LUSAKA’s CHALALA area has testified that the plots for the houses were bought by her husband CHARLES LOYANA after he received the power of Attorney from a TANZANIA national UZIEL BASHIRE in 2012.

Ms. LOYANA has testified before Lusaka resident that her husband bought the plots in question from BWALYA and Associates using the monies from Mr. BASHIRE.

She however testified that after the construction of 12 flats, the application for power connection through ZESCO was made in her name.

This in a matter where Ms. LAYONA and her husband CHARLES are charged with possession of 51 properties deemed to be proceeds of crime valued at over 37 million Kwacha.

The offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceed of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010