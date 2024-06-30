“The Challenges We Have Now Could Have Been Avoided if the Minister of Agriculture listened” – Kampyongo

Lusaka 29th June 2024

Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, yesterday addressed the Vice President of the Republic with pointed remarks concerning the current food security crisis. He expressed deep concerns over the government’s past decisions regarding the export of maize stocks.

“On this floor of this august house, we lamented, we advised the government and you the Vice President not to entertain the thought of exporting the main stocks that we found, which were in storage for about three years because of the partial droughts that we experienced in the past,” Hon. Kampyongo stated.

He underscored the significance of these stocks, which had been preserved to mitigate the effects of adverse weather conditions.

Critiquing the President’s recent remarks that hunger can be biblical, Hon. Kampyongo said

“Madam Vice President, we were assured by our colleagues, the Ministers of Agriculture and Commerce, that we were food secure,” he noted, expressing frustration that these assurances have not materialized into food security.

The Shiwang’andu MP emphasized that the current challenges could have been avoided.

“The challenges we are going through now could have been avoided if indeed this house performed its role of ensuring that people’s food security is guaranteed,” he said. “We don’t even know where we are going to get grain to distribute under the disaster management.”

He concluded with a critical question, highlighting the perceived lack of foresight in the government’s actions.

“Do you still think it was wise for the two colleagues to deplete the main stocks which they inherited by exporting the subsidized maize from our farmers when we didn’t know how the weather patterns were going to unfold?” Hon. Kampyongo asked, urging the house to reflect on the consequences of these decisions.

Hon. Kampyongo’s remarks underscored the need for strategic planning and responsible management of national resources to ensure food security and preparedness for future adversities.