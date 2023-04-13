THE CHIBULUMA ROAD PROTEST IS ON

By Hon Binwell Chansa Mpundu

Yesterday afternoon i was invited by the Kitwe police command to Discuss our planned protest over the poor state of Chibuluma Road.

The meeting did not however yield the intended results for we did not appreciate the approach of the police who at some point made it seem like we needed to get permission which they were reluctant to give.

Their usual excuse was that the security situation was not conducive at the moment and so they would like us to hold on to the protest.

We informed the police that we are proceeding with the protest and we expected them to come and police the Protest because that is what the law dictates and what is expected of them if there are those fears.

From the foregoing, we wish to state that we will contintue to engange our stakeholder in this struggle through out this day but the protest still proceeds tommorow but should the statu quo change we will inform the public.