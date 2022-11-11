THE CHICKEN HAS BEEN SPEARED AS TWO SENT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE 🔥

According to today’s Zambia Daily Mail struggling Super League side Kabwe Warriors FC have sent assistant coach Humphrey Malikoni and physical trainer Derrick Mulenga on 30 days administrative leave.

Chief executive officer Charles Chakatazya confirmed the development in an interview from Kabwe yesterday.

Warriors have managed one win, six draws and four defeats in 11 matches.

Chakatazya also dispelled reports that they have handed Lwandamina a two-match ultimatum.