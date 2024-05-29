THE CHURCH CALL FOR AN IMMEDIATE SEAT DOWN OVER GROWING POLITICAL TENSION

The Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) has called for immediate dialogue and resolution in the wake of increasing political tension in the country, which they say has the potential for the situation to escalate, threatening the peace and stability of the nation.

In an interview with Mafken news, ICOZ President David Masupa says the current political issues are not only attributed to the recent statement made by Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu but a broader context of unresolved issues and escalating conflicts that have been happening over time.

Bishop Masupa has since called for political peace dialogue, highlighting the urgent need for all political parties to come together and address the underlying issues fuelling the tensions.

And, former Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance, Godfridah Sumaili has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to fulfil his presidential duties and demonstrate his commitment to the nation.

Rev Sumaili says there is need for the head of State to showcase his love for the country through decisive actions that promote unity and development.

Mafken FM