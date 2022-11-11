THE CHURCH CONDEMN PLANNED WAR SENTIMENTS BY CHILUFYA TAYALI.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

Bishop Billy Mfula founder of Jesus Annointed Ministries has condemned the remarks made by Opposition EEP President Chilufya Tayali that there can be war in the Country just to protect Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Bishop Billy Mfula says there is no wisdom for a leader to threaten war in the country because Zambia remains a peaceful country and not a blood country.

He says Zambia will never go to war because of a Politician.

“Zambia has Politicians and non Politicians. But why is it that Politicians feel they own Zambia and they can do what they wish to do?” He wondered.

“Zambia is a beacon of peace and Politicians won’t make the country go to war because of their agendas. Let Politicians humble themselves because Zambia is bigger than everyone. We pray for peace and not war. War is not something Politicians must be preaching about, because it destroys many things” he said.

“As a church, we need to continue praying because such plans like of war, don’t just start from nowhere. People sit to plan for a long period of time. So we can tell those planning for war in Zambia to abort the mission because Zambia belongs to all of us” he guided.

Yesterday, Chilufya Tayali disclosed that, Zambia could be headed for war if the UPND administration continued following former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Mr. Tayali stated that, many busines men who benefited from Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s government, his cadres and sympathizer where willing to take it to the streets to protect the former.

He disclosed that many business men where more than ready to sponsor the ‘war’ to protect Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.