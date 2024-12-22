The Church in Chipangali to buy a car for their Council Chairperson.



…… As the Christ faithful raise K87,400 towards the purchase of the car. This is after government withdrew the official vehicle from the Council Chairperson.



This morning, he wrote on his Facebook page.

MANY THANKS TO THE CHURCH





This morning am in Rukuzye Ward for special prayers dedicated to me by the Church. At the same event Reverend Esau Phiri has announced that church followed events in which I was using a bicycle to conduct official duties with keen interest





Christians were asked to make some small contributions towards procuring a vehicle which would be attached to my office for smooth operations. Today reverend Phiri has announced they that have so raised K87,400





Am so touched by this gesture by the church and i have assured them that the vehicle once procured will go a long way in making my office be available to the people of Chipangali in both good and bad times.





As humble servant of the people am really honored by the gesture from the church and other well wishers that have come on board



THANK YOU