THE CHURCH TO SPEAK ON NATIONAL MATTERS TODAY





MEDIA INVITATION



The three church mother bodies, namely Zambia conference for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), Evangelical fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), and Council of Churches in zambia (CCZ), invite you to a press briefing on prevailing national matters





DATE: Today, 19th of March 2025



TIME: 1200hrs



VENUE: CCZ boardroom Ecumenical centre,Bishops road Kabulonga,Lusaka.





Issued by:

Pastor Stephen Mdoma

Missions and Church relations Manager EFZ.