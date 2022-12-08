The Concourt has ruled that I, Kalalwe Mukosa, is the duly elected MP for Chinsali constituency- Kalalwe Mukosa

Kalalwe Mukosa



The Concourt has ruled that I, Kalalwe Mukosa, is the duly elected Member of Parliament for Chinsali constituency.

Exodus 14:14 – The Lord will fight for you you need only be still.

Allow me to give glory to God, thank you to the PF leadership and all the people who have held my hand through this. Many thanks to my legal team from four different law firms who fought tirelessly for this victory. Oh my God, Hon. Tutwa Ngulube we did it!!

I was unable to attend court today as I am in Kinshasa, DRC on official parliamentary duty.

Abena Chinsali, what can I say? I am here to serve you and see you soon God willing.

To my challengers/ competitors, I believe we share a common agenda and that is to develop and serve Chinsali, let’s work together for this cause.

My family and friends, you are amazing. I don’t know what I would do without your prayers, emotional, financial and physical support 🙏

God bless Chinsali, God bless Zambia and God bless you all.

Yours,

Hon. Kalalwe Mukosa

Member of Parliament Chinsali Constituency