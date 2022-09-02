THE CONSTITUTION WAS MADE BY US ZAMBIANS AND IT IS US WHO CAN CHANGE IT, NO NEED FOR ELECTIONS IN 2026

Hildah Zimba writes….

“Warning �: Republican president of Zambia � Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema pliz park on lay-by failure to that there will be no presidential election in Zambia because what you’re doing is miracles. Right � now just in 1 year,

-Free education Pre Sch – 12

– 31,000 teachers,

11,500 Health Workers

– Fuel Down

– Inflation Down

– Total Freedom of Speech and Assembly

– No police brutality against the opposition

– Dollar Down

and many more, so those who want to be presidents what are they to do? After five years in office everything is done so there will no need of voting u will just continue!!!!!!!!!!! We will protest because we don’t want to waste country’s resources since messiah has come, long live our president”.