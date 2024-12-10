The Constitutional Court has allowed itself to run a circus on Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

It has been the worst kept secret. It’s out.

Anyway, today marks the beginning, and not an end, to the question of eligibibility, and more petitions.

The Constitutional Court has allowed itself to run a circus on this matter.

The question of Edgar Lungu’s eligibility has been heard, determined, judged and settled four times in the past, as in the cases of Danny Pule & Others, Aubrey Bampi Kapalasa, Sishuwa Sishuwa, Legal Resources Foundation and Chapter One Foundations.

The verdict has been consistent. But the quest has been to do ask the same question again and again until a different answer is obtained.

What was sad was President Hakainde Hichilema had to fire 3 Constitutional Court Judges to achieve this desecration and sham of the outcome today.

But make no mistake, because the Constitutional Court has allowed itself to be a tool of the Executive, it runs like a headless chicken.

It will take a long-time to get it right and and earn a respectable place in the Justice system in Zambia.

Everyone says; “Respect the Judiciary, accept its decsions”..how can you respect an entity that doesn’t respect itself, that becomes part of lawlessness, that fails to deliver Justice, the very reason and purpose it was created to exist?

President Hichilema has demonstrated that he is willing to sacrifice the independence of democratic institutions such as Parliament, the Judiciary, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Registrar of Societies and others jusy to achieve a selfish political goal of destroying credible Opposition.

However today’s choreographed event brings more shuffling and shifting of opportunities in the Opposition presidential race.