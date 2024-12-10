THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT ON TEST



…..as it makes a ruling on the eligibility case of ECL, says ZUPED



Lusaka… Monday December 9, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



The Zambians for Unity Peace and Development (ZUPED) says the country’s Constitutional Court is facing a difficult situation as it delivers on the eligibility case of former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu tomorrow.



ZUPED President Ronnie Jere says this is because whichever outcome, the ruling will cause uproar.





Mr Jere said this is a very tricky situation because the Constitutional Court is not mandated to review it’s own decision.



He hoped that there is no political influence whatsoever in this case because of its sensitivity.



“We believe that this is a very sensitive matter in that the Constitutional Court already made a ruling on this same matter. And we know for sure that the Constitutional Court cannot review it’s own decision once it makes a ruling. This is because it’s decision is final,” he said.



“The Constitutional Court is facing a biggest test and we only hope that the judges will do a noble thing tomorrow. Let them deliver a ruling in accordance with the laws of the land.”



Mr Jere further said, if the court rules that President Lungu is not eligible to stand in the 2026 general elections, then even the 2021 elections should be nullified and call for fresh elections within 90 days.



He stated that if the court rules that he is not eligible, this will cause a crisis in the country.



The Constitutional Court set tomorrow Tuesday, 10th December, 2024 to render a final judgement in President Lungu’s eligibility, the case that has drawn public interest, with the national broadcaster scheduled to carry it live.



