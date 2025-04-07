The conviction of Hon. Munir Zulu is more than a legal outcome it’s a political message- Lawyer Simon Mulenga Mwila

Lawyer Simon Mulenga Mwila wrote…



The conviction of Hon. Munir Zulu is more than a legal outcome it’s a political message. In a time when dissent is treated as rebellion, we must ask ourselves: are we witnessing justice, or state-sponsored vindictiveness?





What’s more telling is the celebration by the Zambian Watchdog, a known rogue media operating as the unofficial propaganda arm of State House. Their celebration exposes the coordinated effort to humiliate and erase political opponents rather than uphold democratic values.





And even before the ink on the judgment is dry, there are already talks of by-elections in Lumezi. Why the rush? It clearly suggests a pre-arranged script of convict, remove, replace. It’s not justice. It’s politics.





To us young people: let’s be vigilant. We must be responsible in our conduct, but never silent in the face of injustice.





Today it’s Munir tomorrow it could be any one of us. Let’s defend democracy, not personalities. Zambia deserves better than this circus of political persecution we are witnessing. ‍♂️