THE COPPER QUEENS SHOULD ABANDON THE GAY LIFESTYLES AND WEAR THEIR GENDER





Matomola Likwanya wrote;



Aitanna Bonmati is the greatest female football player on earth but she doesn’t have to look like a man for her to be called a footballer. She puts on female cloths Monga ma dress yaulemu. Imwe let’s not collude our culture in the name of yo nibaka player.

Bonmati is the FIFA 2024 world player, she is the 2024 Ballon d’or” winner and has a boyfriend too. So imwe BENA Prisca, Ochumba naba Nzako don’t creat an opportunity for people to start talking about your dressing. Let’s face it, your dressing shows us that you are proud to put on men’s clothes which raises suspicions of you being lesbians.





For your own information we have a lot of talent in the under 17 and 20 so don’t collude our culture.



You can still play football and still look like a woman.